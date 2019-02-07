INX Media case: Indrani Mukerjea seeks lawyer for plea to turn approver

Mukerjea, former baron booked in her daughter's murder case, requested a for an to file a plea for turning an approver in the corruption case in which former Union P Chidambaram is an accused.

Mukerjea, who appeared through video conference from where she is lodged in murder case, told that she had not engaged an to represent her before it in the case.

The court directed (DLSA) to appoint a legal aid counsel for Mukerjea, the former Director, and put up the matter for hearing on February 14.

Besides and Chidambaram, the name of his son has also cropped up in the case involving Rs 305 crore, which relates to (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by Media.

The CBI had registered an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as

Thereafter, the ED has also lodged the money laundering case against the company's founders Peter Mukerjea, former and his wife Indrani, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Mukerjeas are facing trial in for allegedly conspiring to kill Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012.

