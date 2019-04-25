Ousted Nissan chief Ghosn granted release on bail

The on Thursday granted ousted Motor Co. Carlos Ghosn's release on after he was indicted for the fourth time over alleged misuse of company funds.

The was set at 500 million yen ($4.5 million), reports Agency.

The fresh charges relate to accusations that payments from to a distributor in were funnelled to an investment company effectively owned by Ghosn for his personal use, causing the automaker to sustain a $5 million loss.

The prosecutors, who are expected to appeal, believe that in this instance the misuse of funds cost around $5 million in losses.

Ghosn's earlier release following 108 days in detention through early March was cut short after the prosecutors served him with a warrant on April 4.

In a video message released by his lawyers after he was arrested, Ghosn maintained his innocence and claimed that he had been the victim of a conspiracy at Nissan involving other executives.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)