Nine persons injured in Delhi bus accident

At least nine persons were injured on Wednesday after a cluster bus whose brakes failed hit over 10 vehicles in central Delhi, a said.

The accident occurred at 6 p.m on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and a motorist informed local police about a cluster bus that hit five cars and few two wheeler and other vehicles.

"At least nine persons were injured in the accident have been admitted to and One injured is stated to be serious. The is at large but has been identified and a hunt is on to nab him," a senior said.

