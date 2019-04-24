Minor, run over by uncle's SUV, succumbs to injuries

A three-year-old, who was run over and dragged almost 20 metres by his uncle's SUV two days ago while the man was using his phone, succumbed to his injuries in AIIMS on Wednesday, a said.

The incident occurred in Bharat Nagar on Monday evening when Ghulam was run over by his uncle who was distracted by his phone while driving the vehicle.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage which shows Ghulam getting off the front passenger seat of SUV, shutting the door and walking in front of the vehicle. The car remains still for a few seconds during which the driver, Aas Mohammad, is reportedly using his phone.

"His eyes remained fixed on the screen while accelerating the SUV. It also appeared in CCTV that the had no clue about his nephew's presence," the said.

Police had arrested Mohammad who works as a He had brought the minor home and as he dropped Gulam, he got a phone call. When he was attending the call, he thought Gulam had crossed the road and accelerated the SUV, the added.

A woman raised an alarm following which Mohammad stopped the car and rushed Gulam, who suffered head injuries to the AIIMS, he added.

--IANS

sp/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)