Over 4,600 centenarians cast votes in Punjab

Over 4,600 centenarians exercised their franchise for Punjab's 13 parliamentary seats and they also comprised one transgender, S. Raju said on Tuesday.

A total of 4,654 voters, comprising 2,631 women, all aged above 100, cast their votes on May 19, he said.

Those who were 100 years of age and exercised their franchise numbered 945, comprising 546 women.

A total of 162,595 voters aged around 18 cast their votes.

Of the total electorate of 2,07,81,211, there were 1,37,07,312 voters, with a polling percentage of 65.96 per cent, Raju added.

In the 2014 polls, saw 70.61 per cent polling.

A straight contest between the and the (BJP) combine has become three-cornered with the Democratic Alliance (PDA) also fielding candidates in all seats.

