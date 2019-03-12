AAP in talks with breakaway SAD outfit for alliance in Punjab: Kejriwal

The (AAP) and a breakaway outfit of the (SAD) are in talks for an alliance in for the Lok Sabha election, Chief Minister said Tuesday.

The AAP chief said the final decision on whether an alliance with the (Taksali) would be formed or not would be taken in a couple of days.

"Bhagwat Mann (convener of AAP Punjab) is in talks with the Akali Dal (Taksali) over an alliance and a decision would be taken soon," Kejriwal told reporters here.

The move came after talks for an alliance between the (Taksali) and the Democratic Alliance (PDA) failed over the sharing of seats.

Earlier, the (Taksali) had been holding talks with the that comprises former AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira's Ekta Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Punjab Manch. The SAD (Taksali) wanted to field its candidate, Bir Devinder Singh, from Anandpur Sahib seat, while the insisted to give this assembly seat to the BSP.

The SAD (Taksali) was formed by and former and after they were expelled from the Akali Dal for revolting against

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies.

The ruling AAP in has already announced its candidates on six of the seven seats in A senior AAP leader said the name of the seventh candidate for the West Delhi seat would be announced only after the and declare their candidates.

