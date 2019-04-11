BJP's Cooch Behar candidate on sit-in to demand repoll

Accusing the ruling of rigging in the Lok Sabha seat during the first phase of polling in on Thursday, BJP candidate held a protest in front of the District Magistrate's office, demanding re-poll in all booths where central force were not deployed.

The sit-in led to a minor tussle between the personnel, who tried to remove Pramanik and his supporters from the spot and (CISF) personnel, recruited as personal guards of the leader.

"We have complained to the and the that rigging was going on in over 100 polling stations in different parts of But no action was taken. So the incidents of rigging increased later in the afternoon.

"According to our reports, goons rigged the votes in at least 350 polling booths," Pramanik alleged.

"We want repoll in all the polling stations which were guarded by the and not by the central force personnel. I will continue the demonstration unless our demands are heard," he said.

Central police observer for Vivek Dubey, however, said the polling in both the seats in the first phase had been peaceful.

"The polling has been peaceful. Both the central force and state force worked with proper coordination. There were no major incidents of violence," Dubey said.

