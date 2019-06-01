Tripura minister Burman removed for poor show: BJP

Health and Sudip Roy Burman, 53, was removed from his post on the basis of his performance, a said here on Saturday.

On the other hand, engineer-turned-politician Burman said he accepted the Biplab Kumar Deb's decision and would work for the party.

"After scrutinising his performance as and role in the party, and party President removed Burman from the ministry," said BJP

Remarking that after panchayat elections the may expand and reshuffle his council of ministers, Bhattacharjee said the party was against poor performance and indiscipline.

After Burman's removal, the strength of the ministry has come down to eight against the prescribed 12.

In a notification on Friday night, said, " ceased to be a member of the The Governor, Kaptan Singh Solanki, has acted on the advice of the Chief Minister."

Burman is one of the architects of the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura) government, which wrested power from the Left Front in the 2018 Assembly polls.

During and before the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister had said there were conspirators within the government and the party and action would be taken against them.

