Owaisi takes oath amid 'Jai Shri Ram','Vande Mataram' chants

Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Vande Mataram" greeted Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief on Tuesday as he took oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha, and he responded with "Allahu Akbar".

As the approached the Speaker's podium, some of the members, apparently from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), began shouting the slogans.

Owaisi, however, remained unperturbed, and rather mocked the members by gesturing to them to keep shouting.

After taking his oath in Urdu, he said: "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, "

"Today, I was welcomed with some slogans when I stood up to take my oath on the Constitution of India," he tweeted later.

--IANS

spk/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)