Pakistan fan arrives on horseback to watch India-Pak WC clash

Of the many colourful scenes on display ahead of the India-Pakistan World Cup clash on Sunday, one that caught everyone's attention was a fan riding a horse to the Old Trafford Cricket Ground here.
As India and Pakistan got ready to lock horns in a ever-marquee clash, fans thronged the stadium, their loyalties firmly in place for their respective nations.
What really stood out, though, was a man dressed in white clothes, riding a white horse to the venue.
"This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match," the ICC's official World Cup handle tweeted with a video.
--IANS
dm/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
