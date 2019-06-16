Pakistan fan arrives on horseback to watch India-Pak WC clash

Of the many colourful scenes on display ahead of the India- clash on Sunday, one that caught everyone's attention was a fan riding a horse to the Old Ground here.

As and got ready to lock horns in a ever-marquee clash, fans thronged the stadium, their loyalties firmly in place for their respective nations.

What really stood out, though, was a man dressed in white clothes, riding a white horse to the venue.

"This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a match," the ICC's official handle tweeted with a video.

--IANS

dm/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)