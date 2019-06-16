We have a bold captain in Sarfaraz: Imran Khan

India- clash in any sporting discipline brings fans to the edge of their seats, and when the contest is in a field, it is no less than a war.

Once again, the two arch-rivals are squaring-off in the group stage of the ongoing in on Sunday, and ahead of the much anticipated clash, took to to call the favourites besides heaping praise on

In a series of tweets, the former Pakistan spoke about the game and advised his team to refrain from having any fear of losing.

"When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70 per cent talent and 30 per cent mind. By the time I finished playing I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend (Sunil) Gavaskar it's 60 per cent mental strength and 40 per cent talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60 per cent," Imran's first tweet read.

Speaking on the high-octane match, Imran said: "Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a & today he will have to be at his daring best."

"All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucial mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon. So here are my suggestions for Sarfaraz & Pakistan team:

"In order ro have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure -- especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat," Imran tweeted.

It seems the tweets didn't reach Sarfaraz, who won the toss and promptly put into bat in overcast conditions.

Wishing luck to Pakistan, Imran said in his concluding tweet: "Finally, even though may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. "

