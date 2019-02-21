Pakistan bans Hafiz Saeed-led JuD and its charity wing FIF

on Thursday banned the 2008 attack mastermind Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, amid intense global pressure to rein in the militant groups following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

A of the said that the decision to ban these groups was taken during a meeting of the (NSC) chaired by at his office on Thursday.

"It was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against proscribed organisations," the said in a statement.

"It was further decided that Jamat-ud-Dawa and be notified as proscribed by the Ministry of Interior," he added.

Earlier, the two outfits were kept on the watchlist of the

According to officials, JuD's network includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance service. The two groups have about 50,000 volunteers and hundreds of other paid workers.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

The has designated its chief Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

Saeed was listed under Resolution 1267 in December 2008. He was released from house arrest in in November 2017.

The NSC meeting also reviewed the Plan against terrorism in detail. Services chiefs and key ministers were in attendance.

"We need to move to ensure that militancy and extremism are rooted from the society and the State never becomes hostage to extremists," Khan said as he directed both the and the security institutions to immediately accelerate actions on ground.

