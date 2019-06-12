Pakistani doctors blame quacks for alarming rise in HIV cases

The Medical Association (PMA) has blamed quack doctors practicing without training and professional certification for an alarming rise in the number of positive patients in the country, the media reported on Wednesday.

The doctors associated with the PMA said that the quacks, especially fake dentists, spread the virus by using instruments that were not sterilized, adding that despite free-of-cost availability of life-saving antiretroviral drugs at government hospitals, mortality ratio among patients carrying the virus was also increasing.

An alarming surge in cases has been witnessed in five districts of Pakistan's province, with 70 to 90 cases being reported monthly at the main government facility in city, Dawn News reported.

Earlier this month, an international team of experts from the World Organization kicked off an investigation into the sudden outbreak in Pakistan's province after over 700 people were diagnosed with the virus in a matter of weeks, most of them were children.

Following the outbreak, authorities launched a crackdown on unqualified doctors as well as illegal blood banks and laboratories said to be involved in spreading the At least 17 quack doctors were arrested and more than 70 clinics in district were shut down, according to

According to the PMA, over 600,000 quacks are currently practicing in the country with more than 80,000 based in province alone.

The association demanded the government to make all-out efforts to stop the menace of in the country.

was considered a country of low HIV prevalence for long, but the is expanding at an alarming rate with about 20,000 new HIV cases reported in 2017 alone, according to the UN.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)