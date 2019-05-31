Parliament session from June 17, Budget on July 5

The first session of the newly-elected has been convened from June 17 to July 26 and the new government of will present its first Budget on July 5, in which it is expected to provide an insight about the programmes to be undertaken in the second term.

The 40-day session will have 30 sittings, Information and said on Friday while addressing a press conference after the first meeting of the new

The first two days of the session have been kept for oath-taking by the newly-elected members, he said.

The election for Speaker will take place on June 19.

will address the joint sitting of and Rajya Sabha on June 20 and the subsequent days will see a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the his address.

The Economic Survey, which gives the status of the country's economy, will be presented in Parliament on July 4.

A day later, the Budget will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, the only woman to hold the portfolio after former

In its previous term, the had on February 1 presented the interim Budget in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The first full Budget is expected to see various announcements made in the Vote-on-Account to be either implemented or taken forward.

Among those proposals, the Cabinet already on Friday decided to expand the PM Kisan scheme of giving Rs 6,000 to small farmers to cover all the agriculturists.

The other highlights of the interim Budget, presented by Piyush Goyal, included exemption on income tax of individuals up to an earning of Rs 5 lakh per annum and provision of a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to workers in the unorganised sector.

"We hope this session will be fruitful and all parties will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House," Javadekar said at the press conference.

--IANS

bns/akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)