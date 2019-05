Duterte kisses 5 Filipino women on stage in Tokyo

kissed five Filipino women on stage during a speech here, in front of his longtime partner, and said that beautiful women helped him "get cured" from being "gay".

The 74-year-old leader was meeting the Filipino community in on Thursday when he asked for women "volunteers" sitting near to the stage to kiss him to end the event.

The first woman giddily hesitated whether to kiss on the lips or on the cheek, and opted for the latter. She then left the stage immediately, CNN reported.

The second woman appeared overwhelmed and close to tears at the opportunity, introducing herself as someone from She thanked the leader after the brief kiss on the cheek.

pointed to the third woman, who went on stage after she was called. After the kiss, they took a photo together, with Duterte holding her hand, the report said.

The fourth and the fifth women also did the same while the press took photos.

During his speech, Duterte said that beautiful women helped him "get cured" from being "gay", afterwards slamming his Senator for allegedly being a homosexual.

He sparked a controversy in June 2018 when he kissed a in during a meeting with the Filipino community there.

Duterte was on a four-day visit to that ended on Friday.

