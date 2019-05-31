51 of 56 Central Ministers are crorepatis

Out of the 56 ministers in the newly formed Cabinet of Narendra Modi, 51 are crorepatis, with -- MP from in -- being the richest with assets over Rs 217 crore, according to National Election Watch (NEW) and (ADR).

Next to the MP is Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Member with assets worth over Rs 95 crore.

Rao Inderjit Singh, elected from Gurugram, is the third richest with total declared assets worth Rs 42 crore followed by and Gandhinagar MP having assets worth over Rs 40 crore.

ranked 46th in the list with declared total assets over Rs 2 crore.

A total of 10 Ministers have fewer assets than Modi, including Meghwal MP from Bikaner in and Narendra Singh Tomar from Morena in Madhya Pradesh, with both having total declared assets worth about Rs 2 crore.

from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal West in and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti from Fatehpur in had declared assets worth about Rs 1 crore.

The five non-crorepatis are Debasree Chaudhuri from Raiganj in (Rs 61 lakh), Rameswar Teli from Dibrugarh in (Rs 43 lakh), V. Muraleedharan from (Rs 27 lakh), Kailash Choudhary from Barmer in (Rs 24 lakh) and from Balasore in Odisha (Rs 13 lakh).

