Tens of thousands of people filled Prague's on Tuesday to demand the resignation of Czech Andrej Babis, who is accused of fraud in connection with subsidies paid by the to the conglomerate he founded.

Organisers estimated the turnout at roughly 1,20,000, which would make Tuesday's demonstration the largest public mobilisation here since the 1989 Velvet Revolution that toppled the of what was then Czechoslovaki, the news reported on Wednesday.

said in April that the billionaire should be charged with EU subsidy fraud, but the incumbent stepped down to be replaced by Marie Benesova, a ally.

Since then, opponents of have been urging Benesova to resign, fearing that she would try to obstruct a prosecution of Babis, the second-richest person in the

Pressure on the increased after the leak last Friday of a report from the stating that was liable for the repayment of 17.5 million Euros ($19.7 million) in EU subsidies.

The subsidies went to Babis' conglomerate, which comprises more than 900 firms in sectors ranging from to and media.

Though Babis handed over to two trust funds before becoming Prime Minister in 2017, auditors determined that as sole beneficiary of the trust funds, he continued to benefit from the conglomerate.

The leaked report also gave rise to allegations of conflict of interest, based on Babis' role in deciding on the ultimate recipients of EU subsidies allocated to the

Part of a campaign launched in April by the "million moments for democracy group," Tuesday's event was scheduled to coincide with and participants observed a moment of silence in honour of the dead in

Besides calling for the Prime Minister to resign, protesters urged the EU to exclude from European subsidy programs until such time as Babis retires from

The next "million moments" rally is set for June 11 at Prague's Letna Park, a much larger venue, where one million people gathered in May 1990 to see

