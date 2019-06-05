Hum se jo takrayega, woh chur chur ho jayega: Mamata

Assuring the Muslim community that they have nothing to fear, Chief Minister on Wednesday said with its help she would fight "every battle" to save the country.

acknowledged that the community has helped her uphold secularism, national unity, the ethos of the country and the state as also "every social work".

"In every social work, for the unity of the nation, secularism, tradition of the country and the state, for the development of the state, you always help us. You also deserve our help.

"If you are with us, then see, how we fight every battle. We will fight. There is nothing to be afraid," she said at an Eid-ul-Fitr congregation.

said one who is afraid is finished. But those who continue to fight, become successful.

"We will protect our We will never turn away from our country. Hum se jo takrayega, woh chur chur ho jayega," she said, in a jibe at the

--IANS

ssp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)