Plea against Mufti, Farooq, Omar contesting LS polls

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the on Monday seeking ban on Kashmiri leaders Mehbooba Mufti, and from participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The plea has sought direction to the (EC) to ban the National Conference (NC) and the from joining the 2019 as the loyalties of the leaders of these parties lie elsewhere and not in the Indian Constitution.

The petition filed by Sanjjiiv Kkumaar has also sought direction to book them under various charges including sedition of the Indian Penal Code.

In his plea, the petitioner said allowing these leaders to contest the elections would be a mockery of democracy as these people openly call for sedition to divide "Mother India" on the basis of religion and demanding two Prime Ministers -- one for and other for the rest of

The petitioner told the court that the and his son's statement that they would demand revival of the post of Wazir-e-Azam and Sadar-e-Riyasat for is unacceptable.

"Mehbooba Mufti, and Omar Abdullah's seditious, communal statements are against the Indian Constitution and hence the court/ should bar/ impose conditions on their entry to a very constitutional House (Lok Sabha) as their loyalties lie somewhere else and not in the Indian Constitution," the plea said.

--IANS

akk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)