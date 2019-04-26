Police response sought on complaint against Rahul

A court here on Friday asked the to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a private complaint filed against for making an objectionable speech against

listed the matter for further hearing on May 15.

The court was hearing Joginder Tuli's plea requesting the court to direct the SHO of to register an FIR under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi.

In his complaint, Tuli said that Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting at on October 6, 2016 after completing his "Kisan Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh, made a statement against Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing "dalali" on their sacrifices.

Tuli had, in 2016, registered a complaint against Gandhi for his objectionable speech but no action was taken so he filed a plea in the court.

"The words used in the speech by amount to shame in a democratic country like and if democracy has to survive, there should be some restrictions on people talking against the country," read the plea.

