Woman dragged as saree gets stuck in Metro door

A woman passenger on Tuesday suffered head injuries after being dragged for a few meters on a platform as her saree got stuck in the closing doors when she was deboarding, officials said.

According to Rail Corp (DMRC) officials, the incident happened around 9.20 a.m. at the on the network's Blue Line.

Once a portion of the saree got jammed when the train doors closed, the woman, identified as Gita, 40, a resident of Shastri Park, fell on the platform and was dragged for a few meters till the applied the emergency brakes.

According to her husband Jagdish Prasad, his wife and daughter were travelling from Nawada.

"A commuter pressed the emergency button to alert the to stop the train, suffered head injuries and was rushed nearby hospital," said.

The woman was given first aid and rushed to a hospital.

