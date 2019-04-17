Poll official killed by suspected Maoists in Odisha

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

An election officer was killed on Wednesday by suspected Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal, which votes in the second phase of polls on Thursday.

Polling supervisor Sanjukta Diggal was shot dead by suspected Maoists at Balandapada in Gochhapad tehsil limits of Kandhamal.

The incident occurred when Digal's polling party was retreating following a landmine blast under Gochapada police limits.

A poll official confirmed that the Maoists opened fire when Diggal was standing on the road after parking the vehicle following a landmine blast.

However, the rest of the polling staff managed to save their lives in the incident.

Diggal, who sustained grievous injuries in her head, was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital in the district.

The incident took place a few hours after Maoists torched a vehicle which was ferrying polling officials to Mungunipadar booth under Phiringia police limits in the district.

The Maoists torched the vehicle after the poll official moved out of the vehicle.

