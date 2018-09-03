Porto's Militao called up for Brazil friendlies

Brazil coach Tite has called up uncapped FC Porto right-back Eder Militao for international friendlies against the United States and El Salvador.
The 20-year-old replaces Corinthians defender Fagner, who is suffering from an hamstring injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.
Fagner is the third player to be omitted from Tite's original 24-man squad. Fluminense striker Pedro was ruled out with a knee injury while Beijing Guoan midfielder Renato Augusto withdrew for personal reasons.
Tite named Everton forward Richarlison as a substitute for Pedro but was unable to replace Augusto because his omission was not related to injury.
Brazil face the United States in New Jersey on Friday and El Salvador in Washington four days later.
