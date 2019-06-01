Four men thrashed for allegedly eating meat inside temple in Bareilly

Four people were beaten up allegedly for eating inside a temple premises here, police said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, of Police (SP) Dehat, Sansar Se said, "Four people were beaten up allegedly for eating inside a temple May 29."

"A case has been registered regarding the same and all accused will be arrested shortly. Locals who thrashed the four people said that they were eating inside a religious place," he added.

A video has gone viral in which four people who were eating their lunch inside a temple premises could be seen beaten up mercilessly by a group of men.

