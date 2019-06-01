JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

OIC rejects US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Business Standard

Four men thrashed for allegedly eating meat inside temple in Bareilly

ANI  |  General News 

Four people were beaten up allegedly for eating meat inside a temple premises here, police said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehat, Sansar Se said, "Four people were beaten up allegedly for eating meat inside a temple May 29."

"A case has been registered regarding the same and all accused will be arrested shortly. Locals who thrashed the four people said that they were eating inside a religious place," he added.

A video has gone viral in which four people who were eating their lunch inside a temple premises could be seen beaten up mercilessly by a group of men.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU