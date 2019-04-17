Prashant Bhushan quits governing bodies of 3 NGOs

-
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Centre seeking response on implementation of EVP, FAME-India scheme
Looking things positively will make world better: SC advice to Prashant Bhushan
SC issues notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt plea
Disappointed over SC's 'conservative view': Bhushan on Rafale deal verdict
SC judgement on Rafale incorrect: Prashant Bhushan
-
Advocate Prashant Bhushan has resigned from the governing bodies of NGOs Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), Common Cause and Swaraj Abhiyan.
Bhushan said in a tweet: "People are asking if I have resigned from CommonCause, CPIL and Swaraj Abhiyan. I have resigned from the GBs (governing bodies) of these since the Bar Council was hounding me citing a rule that I can't appear in court for an organisation if I am on its governing body. I will continue to do their cases and guide them."
According to the Bar Council Rules On Professional Standards, "an advocate should not appear in or before any judicial authority, for or against any establishment if he is a member of the management of the establishment."
Bhushan had received a notice from the Bar Council on the ground that he was representing the NGOs in the court despite being a member of the management of those organisations.
--IANS
ak/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU