'Prevalence of Hepatitis virus higher among tribals in India'

The incidence of the Hepatitis-B virus is higher among the tribals, specially the Jarawas of the and the Chakmas in Arunachal Pradesh, experts said.

"Hepatitis-B is still an important cause of chronic liver The prevalence of the in higher among the tribals," said Pradip Bhowmik, one of the country's most renowned hepatologists and liver expert.

"Around 65 per cent of the tribals and 21 per cent tribals in are affected by the virus. Except Central India, 3 to 6 per cent tribals in most parts of are also affected."

The Jarawas is one of the endangered tribes inhabiting the and any interaction with them is prohibited by law.

"In Arunachal, the Chakma tribe has the highest percentage of the More than 11 per cent of the population is affected which is a matter of concern," Bhowmik told IANS.

On the eve of the two-day international scientific conference on liver disease, "Livercon V", beginning on Saturday, Bhowmik said that earlier Hepatitis-C was about 0.1 per cent among voluntary blood donors.

A recent study shows that about 20 per cent of Hepatitis-C cases is transmission through injecting drugs.

"It was found earlier that Hepatitis-C was the of old age but new data shows that more than 30 per cent of Hepatitis-C patients are below 30 years of age and most of them have a habit of injecting drugs."

Bhowmik said that availability of better diagnostic facilities in was now making it possible to diagnose liver early leading to a reduction in complications.

"Awareness development among the health care providers is of paramount importance for diagnosis, treatment and "

Another hepatology expert said: "Alcoholic were increasing in the country. But a due to a is gradually becoming a threat to the future generation and needs immediate intervention. Diabetes, and are leading to mostly.

"All these lead to and "

Across the world, the prevalence of is increasing and mortality rates were also rising steadily.

Chowdhury said that liver has revolutionized and has many state-of-the-art hospitals to provide the best care.

Gradually the treatment is also becoming cost effective for the common people.

According to Bhowmik, the has targeted to make India free by 2030.

The has estimated that viral caused 1.34 million deaths globally in 2015, a number comparable to deaths due to worldwide.

The said last year that in India, an estimated four crore people were suffering from B and some 1.2 crore were suffering from

--IANS

sc/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)