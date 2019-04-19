Priyanka Chaturvedi, Smriti in Wayanad on Saturday

and and BJP leader will on Saturday visit in from where is contesting the elections.

The state will vote on April 23 in the fourth phase of the staggered elections.

Gandhi's main opponents in are NDA's and CPI's P.P. Suneer.

has a public meeting at Manathanvady, after which she will meet the family of trooper Vasanthkumar who was killed in the Pulwama suicide bombing.

Later she will attend a farmers rally and then go to district, where there are two Assembly constituencies that are part of the constituency.

Irani, who is the BJP candidate against at his other seat in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, also arrives in Wayanad on Saturday and will hold a roadshow.

--IANS

sg/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)