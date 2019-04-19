HBO fires back at Trump for GoT inspired tweet

has fired back at US after he sent another "Game of Thrones" inspired tweet in response to the release of a redacted version of report on the investigation.

"Though we can understand the enthusiasm for 'Game of Thrones' now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes," variety.com quoted an as saying.

Trump tweeted a "Game of Thrones" influenced image on Thursday morning using the show's signature font (Trajan Pro) that included the tagline, "No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats -- Game Over."

This came as held a press conference stressing that Mueller did not find evidence of illegal collusion between Trump's campaign and during the 2016

While Trump went on to use the "Game of Thrones" twist, the same was done in amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha election season. The Election Commission, and picked popular references from the fantasy series to connect with the people and express their views.

Last November, had opposed Trump's decision to play on a "Game of Thrones" catchphrase using the same serif typeface.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," HBO had said in a statement then, when Trump tweeted "Sanctions Are Coming" -- a play on "Winter Is Coming" from "Game of Thrones".

"We didn't want to pick a fight with the president," HBO's and head of marketing said during Variety's Entertainment Marketing Summit in March this year.

"I gave my social team a lot credit because they had a very snarky little subtweet that said, 'How do you say trademark infringement in Dothraki?' And that got a lot of press coverage."

