Priyanka dismisses allegations over Rahul's citizenship

Soon after the issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi's to clarify his citizenship, his sister and the party on Tuesday dismissed the allegations as rubbish and said her brother was an Indian who was born and brought up in

"I have not heard such a rubbish earlier," told the media here.

"The entire country knows that is an Indian. He was born in front of all here, he grew up here and in front of all he grew, everyone knows this," she said.

Her remarks came after the Ministry issued the notice to to clarify his nationality within a fortnight after alleged that he is a British national.

Gandhi is on a day-long visit to the parliamentary constituency of her brother in Amethi, where he is locked in a tough fight against Smriti Irani, who is re-contesting from the seat.

On Wednesday, she will visit Rae Bareli, the constituency of her Sonia Gandhi

Amethi and will head to polls in the fifth phase on May 6 of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

aks/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)