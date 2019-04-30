Separatist leader Geelani hospitalised

Senior separatist leader Geelani was admitted to hospital on Tuesday following acute intestinal infection, family sources said.

Nayeem Geelani, son of the octogenarian Geelani, said that his father was admitted to the super specialty Sher-e- Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in city following a complaint of

"Doctors have put him on for the intestinal He will remain in the hospital till the is taken care of," said.

For most of the time during the last four years, authorities have kept Geelani under house arrest in his uptown Hyderpora residence in to prevent his participation in separatist called protests.

--IANS

sq/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)