Priyanka flashes her belly ring during stylish outing

Actress Priyanka Chopra flashed her belly ring while sporting a crop top with denim bottoms and plaid coat during a day out here.
The 36-year-old rocked an emerald turtleneck with denim bottoms on Monday, and hours later, Priyanka stepped out in another stylish look, reported dailymail.co.uk.
She showed off her piercing while sporting a cropped white top with jeans, adding a plaid multi-hued coat. It showcased her flat midsection.
The actress, who is married to actor and singer Nick Jonas, paired it with blue jeans and textured cream booties.
She carried a quilted black handbag featuring gold hardware, and wore gold and black round framed sunglasses with her hair let loose around her in waves. She opted for deeply parted locks, finishing off her look with mauve lipstick.
