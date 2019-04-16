Priyanka flashes her belly ring during stylish outing

flashed her belly ring while sporting a crop top with bottoms and plaid coat during a day out here.

The 36-year-old rocked an emerald turtleneck with bottoms on Monday, and hours later, stepped out in another stylish look, reported dailymail.co.uk.

She showed off her piercing while sporting a cropped white top with jeans, adding a plaid multi-hued coat. It showcased her flat midsection.

The actress, who is married to Nick Jonas, paired it with blue and textured cream booties.

She carried a quilted black handbag featuring gold hardware, and wore gold and black round framed sunglasses with her hair let loose around her in waves. She opted for deeply parted locks, finishing off her look with mauve lipstick.

--IANS

