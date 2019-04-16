I'm bipolar and not ashamed anymore: Bebe Rexha

Rexha, who is known for like "Say my name" and "Meant to be", has been diagnosed as bipolar.

The pop star, who earlier this year took on the fashion world's biggest names after they refused to dress her for the Grammy Awards, revealed all about her diagnosis on Monday, telling fans that she is "not ashamed anymore", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that would not let me sleep, would not let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why," the 29-year-old wrote on

She added: "I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out)."

She assured fans that learning about her disorder has made her current deeply personal and vulnerable.

"This next album will be (my) favourite album ever because I'm not holding anything back. I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am," she wrote.

recently worked out her differences with her father, who threatened to disown her after seeing her risque act in the "Last Hurrah" video, in which she writhes around wearing skimpy lingerie on a bed under religious symbols.

The father and daughter fell out after she posted a scolding message from her father on

then jetted home to to make amends with her upset father and other shocked members of her family.

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)