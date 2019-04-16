Sterling K. Brown to enter 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

"This Is Us" star has been roped in for the third season of critically-acclaimed show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".

Brown has signed on for an unspecified role in the third season of the Amazon comedy series. Brown made the announcement in a video posted on his official account on Monday, reports variety.com.

"I'm Eastward bound," Brown said in the video.

"I'm going to do a little TV show, maybe you've heard of it: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'. The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I'm getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome."

Brown won back-to-back in 2016 and 2017 for his roles in "American Crime Story: People v. OJ Simpson" and "This Is Us", which is aired in on Star World, respectively. He also had a role in the Oscar-winning Marvel film "Black Panther".

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is written and directed by and It stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, and The series won eight for its first season, including Best Comedy Series, Best in a Comedy Series (Brosnahan), and Best Supporting in a Comedy Series (Borstein).

