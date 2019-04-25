Priyanka Gandhi holds road show in Jhansi

on Thursday held a massive road show here in ahead of addressing a public meeting.

The leader, who is also the party in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Jhansi around 11.20 a.m. and kicked off the road show from the party office in the Sindhi chauraha area of the town.

Her road show passed through areas like Manik Chowk, Bada Bazar, Subhash Ganj, Talaiya and Orcha gate before culminating in the Ewat Market area of the town, covering a distance of over 5 km.

During her road show, the also visited the temple '6 Kund Mahadev mandir' at Sindhi chauraha.

She was accompanied by the party's candidate

Hundreds of party workers braved the heat to get a glimpse of their

They raised slogans in support of the Congress and targeted the and

Clad in a purple sari, also offered a ride to some children on her SUV during the road show. Her gesture was cheered by several party workers who showered her with flower petals.

Jhansi will go to the polls in the fourth phase on April 29. Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, voters in 26 have voted so far in the first three phases of polling, while the other 54 constituencies will go to the polls in the remaining four phases.

Later on Thursday, is scheduled to address a public meeting in Ghursarai area of the Jhansi parliamentary constituency.

On Wednesday, she had held a road show in Bundelkhand's Mahoba. Earlier, she also held road shows in different parts of the state for her party's candidates.

