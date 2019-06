Three civilians were injured on Wednesday in alleged firing by the army in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Informed sources said three civilians were injured in Drabgam village of when an army patrol party opened fire after being attacked by stone-pelters.

"The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment," a source said.

