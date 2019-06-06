Pro-Khalistan slogans to mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Tension prevailed in this holy city of on Thursday as hardliners, brandishing swords, raised pro-Khalistan slogans inside the complex on the culmination of special prayers to mark the 35th

Thousands of devotees early in the morning thronged the Akal Takht -- the highest temporal seat of -- to attend the 'bhog' ceremony of religious prayers that began on June 4.

The prayers were to mark the that was carried out in June 1984 by the to flush out heavily armed terrorists from inside the complex.

Security agencies were put on high alert in and around this city in view of the anniversary.

Police, paramilitary forces and intelligence personnel were stationed at different locations across the city, particularly around the complex.

The radical organisation called for a shutdown in to protest against the action.

Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh and (SGPC) had appealed to the public to maintain peace while observing the anniversary.

A day ahead of the anniversary, the Jathedar said Parliament should accept that the attack carried out on the directions of the was a blunder and should submit an official apology for it.

"The should bring 'maafi da matta' (an apology resolution) for the execution of Ghallughara (Operation Bluestar) in 1984," he said in a statement.

Parallel Jathedar of Akal Takht, Dhian Singh Mand, participated in the culmination event.

Pro-Khalistan groups like the and (Amritsar) led by held 'remembrance marches' in the city.

On the in 2014, a clash between radical Sikh activists and the task force of the SGPC had taken place in which several people were injured in the

