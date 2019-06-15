JUST IN
Punjab prohibits sale of uniform, books in schools

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab has prohibited the sale of uniforms and textbooks in school premises, state Education Minister Inder Singla said on Saturday.

He said directions have been issued to all private schools affiliated to the CBSE, the ICSE and the Punjab School Education Board not to ask parents to buy school uniform and books from their earmarked shop or firm.

The guidelines also state the uniform, once introduced in a school, should be carried on for at least three years and no change in its colour or design be introduced during that period.

Besides, it has been made mandatory for school authorities to use approved books based on the board syllabi and upload the list of those books on the school website, leaving the choice of buying books solely to the discretion of students and parents.

--IANS

vg/vd

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 17:08 IST

