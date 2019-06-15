Mandarin made mandatory in many Nepal schools: Report

Many schools across have made it mandatory for students to learn lured by the Chinese government's offer to cover salaries of teachers who teach the language, a media report said on Saturday.

Principals and staff of at least 10 renowned private schools told that was a compulsory subject in their institutions.

Many more private schools in Pokhara, Dhulikhel and other parts of the country have also made compulsory for students, according to Shiv Raj Pant, board of trustee, of

"Schools are allowed to teach foreign languages, but they cannot make those subjects mandatory for students," said Ganesh Prasad Bhattarai, at the Curriculum Development Centre, a government body which designs school-level academic curriculum.

"If a subject has to be made compulsory, it is us who take the decisions, not the schools."

Schools that spoke to were aware of this rule, but they have simply overlooked it, as they are getting Mandarin teachers for free.

"We introduced Mandarin as a compulsory subject two years ago after the agreed to provide teachers free of cost," said Kuldip Neupane, principal at

Other schools also confirmed that salaries of Mandarin teachers were being paid by the in Kathmandu.

"We only need to provide stipend to Chinese teachers to cover their accommodation and food costs," said Hari Dahal, principal of

"We know children should be allowed to make choices. So, if there are volunteers who wish to teach Japanese and German, we will always welcome them," Khyam Nath Timsina, principal of said.

