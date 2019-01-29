JUST IN
Punjab to present budget on Feb 18

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab government will present its budget for 2019-20 on February 18, it was announced here on Tuesday.

The Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a decision to summon the budget session of the state Assembly from February 12 to 21, a government spokesperson told IANS.

The budget session will commence with the customary Governor's address at 11 a.m., while a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General for 2017-18 will be laid in the House on February 18.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 16:06 IST

