Chinese Xi Jinping, in an op-ed published in an official North Korean newspaper on Wednesday, said his upcoming visit to will help achieve progress in the negotiations on the Korean Peninsula's denuclearization issue.

Xi's opinion piece was published in ahead of his visit on Thursday, reports news.

The two-day visit by Xi will be a first by a Chinese in the last 14 years and the first since he came to power in 2013. It follows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's four visits to in the past year.

"We will actively contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region by strengthening communication and coordination with the North Korea," Xi said.

The op-ed makes a clear reference to the denuclearization negotiations between and Pyongyang, which have been stalled since the failed summit in February.

In the Vietnamese capital, pushed for a gradual denuclearization process accompanied by the progressive lifting of sanctions, while said that it will not lift any part of the sanctions as long as the regime does not eliminate its nuclear programmes along with and biological weapons.

In the article published on Wednesday, Xi said that wants to resolve the concerns of the regime through dialog, in an apparent show of support to the denuclearization proposal by

Xi's statements indicate that with the visit, will try to show the US - with which is currently amidst an ongoing trade dispute - that has great influence over

Regardless of the power of Beijing to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table, - as the main source of income for the regime - has the key to compliance with the strict sanctions that weigh on for its weapons tests and that are part of the "maximum pressure" strategy designed by the US.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)