26 injured in Japan earthquake

At least 26 people were injured after an measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck Japan's northwestern region, causing landslides and power outages in some areas, authorities said on Wednesday.

people were injured in prefecture, four each in and Miyagi prefectures, and one in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the Agency.

There were no reports of missing people, the said.

The Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned of potential collapses of buildings and more landslides as there is a chance of more quakes of similar levels hitting and prefectures facing the over the following week while rain is expected in parts of the region on Wednesday.

The occurred at 10.22 p.m. on Tuesday at a depth of about 14 km, with its epicenter located off Yamagata, according to the meteorological agency. A tsunami warning was issued but lifted hours later.

A 10 cm tsunami was observed in the city of with smaller ones in other locations including Sakata and Wajima.

Multiple landslides occurred in Tsuruoka, according to the prefectural government.

Some vehicles were trapped in mud as the temblor caused soil liquefaction in parts of Tsuruoka, and the roof over a sumo ring at an in the city collapsed, according to the local governments.

Over 9,200 houses in Niigata and Yamagata prefectures were hit by power outages but were restored by 6.44 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Tohoku Electric Power Co.

Railway Co. said the quake caused some delays to its Tuesday, affecting around 10,000 people. It began Wednesday's services normally.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)