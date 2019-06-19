Rahul Gandhi turns 49, Modi extends wishes

on Wednesday turned 49. Wishes poured in from political leaders including

Modi tweeted: "Best wishes to on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Former Minister also greeted the "I greet happy birthday."

Congress tweeted: "Your indomitable courage in face of every adversity, your indelible commitment to principles in face of every onslaught, your simplicity and straight forwardness when being machiavellian is often considered a virtue is what endears you and sets you apart. Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi."

Senior leaders, inlcuding former Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan Minister Ashok Gehlot, and party K.C. Venugopal, and supporters reached the party office on Akbar Road here to meet and greet Rahul.

Birthday celebrations were also held in the party headquarters.

--IANS

aks/pg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)