Qualifier Vidit enters quarters of tennis meet

Qualifier Vidit Vagela's dream run continued on Wednesday as he entered the men's singles quarterfinal of the Central Excise Open AITA National Ranking Tournament at the synthetic courts of the Bengal Association Complex here.

Gujarat's Vaghela proved too good for third seed Dhruv Sunish in the pre-quarterfinal, winning 6-4, 6-2 to cause an upset.

Following Vaghela's footsteps, another of stunned seventh seed Ansu Bhuyan of Odisha 6-3,6-2 in another Round of 16 encounter.

Meanwhile, Yubrani Banerjee kept Bengal's hopes alive as she booked a spot in the quarterfinal with a comfortable 6-1, 7-5 victory over Saumya Vig.

