R-Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Braving the winter chill, the 70th Republic Day was celebrated across Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with enthusiasm.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh unfurled the national flag in Patiala and took salute from the marching contingents.
He highlighted the steps taken by the government for the welfare of the people.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the tricolour at a function at the Bhim Sports Complex in Bhiwani, around 300 km from here.
Despite the early morning chill and minimum temperatures ranging from 4 to 8 degrees Celsius, people and students turned out in big numbers at various official and other functions across Punjab and Haryana to witness the impressive parade and cultural functions.
In Chandigarh, the Republic Day function was held at the Sector 17 Parade Ground.
--IANS
js/ksk/mr
