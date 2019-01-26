R-Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Braving the winter chill, the 70th was celebrated across and on Saturday with enthusiasm.

Chief Minister unfurled the national flag in Patiala and took salute from the marching contingents.

He highlighted the steps taken by the government for the welfare of the people.

Chief Minister hoisted the tricolour at a function at the in Bhiwani, around 300 km from here.

Despite the early morning chill and minimum temperatures ranging from 4 to 8 degrees Celsius, people and students turned out in big numbers at and other functions across and to witness the impressive parade and cultural functions.

In Chandigarh, the function was held at the Sector 17 Parade Ground.

