Security tightened across Punjab, Haryana for R-Day

Security was stepped up across and ahead of the 70th celebrations on Saturday.

Additional security force was deployed at vulnerable places and key installations, including railway stations, bus stands, airports, government buildings in both the states and Union Territory Chandigarh, officials said on Friday.

Tight security arrangements have also been made where the flag hoisting ceremonies will be held, they further said.

Police in and have set up check points at several places including highways and put up barricades for keeping a check on anti-social elements.

Vehicles were also being checked at various places, officials said.

Governor V P Singh Badnore will hoist the national flag at a state-level function at Hoshiarpur while will unfurl the flag at Patiala, officials said.

Governor will unfurl the national flag at Panchkula. will hoist the national flag at Bhiwani, officials said.

All check posts along the inter-state borders on Punjab and Haryana have also been put under maximum alert, they said.

