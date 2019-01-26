R-Day celebrations on low key in Mizoram

The 70th celebrations in on Saturday were low key as a NGO organised demonstrations across the state in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

On Friday, the (NCC) announced that it would boycott the celebrations "to protest the passing of the Bill in the Lok Sabha".

NCC activists demonstrated near the Assam Rifles ground here where unfurled the national flag and addressed a very small gathering.

"In response to the boycott call, the members of the public did not participate in any event in the state. However, there were no reports of any untoward incident," a said.

Earlier, threatened to sever ties with the North East (NEDA) if the Centre does not withdraw the Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to migrants from six non-Muslim minority groups from Bangladesh, and

The is a constituent of the BJP-led NEDA.

