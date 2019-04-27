Rachel Brosnahan to star in film 'I'm Your Woman'

-
ALSO READ
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' stars get pay hike
Rachel Brosnahan hopes for positive change with #MeToo movement
Rachel Brosnahan to host SNL
Rachel Brosnahan thanks 'village matriarchy' for second Golden Globe win
'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' showrunners on creating the perfect-imperfect New York heroine
-
Rachel Brosnahan, the star of Amy Sherman-Palladino's Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", is set to feature in "I'm Your Woman"
She will also produce the film for director Julia Hart, with Jordan Horowitz and Amazon Studios co-producing the project, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
Brosnahan has been tapped to play the role of Jean in the feature by Hart, who has co-written the script with husband Horowitz.
"I'm Your Woman" sees Jean forced by her husband's crimes to go on the run with her child, only to see their lives get caught up with another couple in an unlikely partnership. The film's production will start later this year. Amazon Studios will distribute the movie.
--IANS
sug/rb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU