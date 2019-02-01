Rado announces Star Prize India at India Art Fair

-
Swiss watchmaker Rado announced the first ever Rado Star Prize India and opened calls for design project entries by upcoming Indian designers at the India Art Fair 2019 here.
In the Fair, Rado's exhibition area is showcasing the work of global designers the brand has worked with. It will provide inspiration for India's young designers to take part in the inaugural Indian edition of Rado Star Prize, the theme for which is "Design with Timeless Appeal".
It is open to upcoming Indian solo designers (who are either studying a design discipline or are otherwise aiming to become a designer). Submitted projects should either be industrial or product design, Rado said in a statement, adding that applicants must not be professional designers.
Entries for the Rado Star Prize India officially opened from January 31 until April 30.
Ten finalists and one winner of the Prize will be selected by a jury. The winner will receive Rs 300,000 as prize money and a Rado watch. All finalists will have the opportunity to display their entries during the next Rado event.
An additional Public Vote winner will receive a Rado watch.
