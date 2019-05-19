Rahul attacks EC, says its 'capitulation' before PM is 'obvious'

As the seven-phased elections got over, on Sunday attacked the (EC), saying its "capitulation before and his gang is obvious" and that the poll panel was not being respected anymore.

"From Electoral Bonds and EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, 'Modi's Army' and now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission's capitulation before Modi and his gang is obvious to all Indians. The EC used to be feared and respected. Not anymore," he tweeted.

Gandhi has earlier also accused the of being biased.

During a press conference in the national capital on May 17, Gandhi said, "The has a different set of rules for the and the BJP and different rules for other opposition parties. The biasness of the Election Commission is visible."

The has also accused the Election Commission of planning the election schedule to benefit Modi.

--IANS

aks/akk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)