IIT Bombay techie tops UPSC 2018 exams

A techie, Kanishak Kataria, from IIT Bombay, has topped the 2018 UPSC final examination, while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh has topped among women candidates, in the civil services exams the results of which were announced on Friday.

Kanishak Kataria belongs to Jaipur, A qualified B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering, Kataria belongs to SC category and has qualified with mathematics as his optional subject.

A UPSC statement said a total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services like IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, etc.

Srushti Deshmukh, is a B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, has topped among the women candidates securing an overall fifth rank, the UPSC said.

